In Thailand, Nguyen Thi Xuan Oanh, a member of the management board of the Ho Chi Minh Monument Site in Udon Thani province said President Ho Chi Minh is admired and respected among overseas Vietnamese youngsters.

The“rich and beautiful Vietnamese language ” contest draws a large number of Vietnamese students (Photo: VNA)

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency in Thailand on the occasion, Oanh said that older generations of Vietnamese community in the province have worked to maintain Vietnamese language for their offspring, ensuring that they know well about Vietnam and the late President. She expressed her hope that the Party and State will coordinate with the Vietnamese community in Thailand to teach Vietnamese language to the third and fourth generations of overseas Vietnamese in Thailand, thus maintaining and promoting the national tradition in the country.Udon Thani, the largest province in the northeastern region of Thailand, is hosting the largest number of overseas Vietnamese in Thailand.President Ho Chi Minh arrived in the province in July, 1928. During his stay until 1929, the leader used the name of “Thau Chin” and resided in Nong Bua area, which is near the train station of Udon Thani province today. He then moved to Nong Om hamlet in Chiang Phin commune, Muang district, which is 12km from Udon Thani.With the support of overseas Vietnamese and locals of Thailand, the leader worked to reinforce the “Hoi Viet Nam Cach mạng Thanh nien” (Vietnamese revolutionary youth union) in the country. Despite his short time in the locality, the President won deep sentiments from the Vietnamese and local communities there. In 2002, the local administration and the Vietnamese Association in Udon Thani coordinated to build a 10,000sq.m monument site commemorating the Vietnamese national leader.Meanwhile, to mark the 132rd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh, a contest themed “rich and beautiful Vietnamese language” was held for Vietnamese students in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia. The contest aims to create an interesting playground for students to explore the beauty of the Vietnamese language, thus promoting traditional culture and the Vietnamese language among the Vietnamese community./.