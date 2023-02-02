Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,608 VND/USD on February 2, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Businesses exporting medicinal herbs to China required to register Vietnamese businesses which want to export medicinal herbs to China must submit information about growing areas and packaging establishments to the provincial Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2023 The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.

Business HCM City: number of newly-established firms down in January There were 2,536 newly-established businesses in Ho Chi Minh City in January with a total newly registered capital of over 17.9 trillion VND (778 million USD), down 7.07% in volume and 38.03% in value year on year, reported the municipal People’s Committee.