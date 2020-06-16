Health Vietnam sees no locally-infected cases of COVID-19 for 60 days No new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Vietnam overnight, from 6pm of June 14 to 6am of June 15, marking the 60th straight day without community transmission, said the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health No new COVID-19 case on June 14 Vietnam reported no new case of COVID-19 during the day on June 14, marking 59 straight days without any community infection, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.