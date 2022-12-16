On December 14, the British Government published a video on Twitter, recording the speech of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulating Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Government of Vietnam for signing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) agreement with the International Partnership group.

According to Prime Minister Sunak, the JETP model is a "game changer" factor in the fight against climate change, helping countries like Vietnam to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He also assessed that as a dynamic, emerging economy in the heart of Southeast Asia, Vietnam's leadership role has a "decisive factor".

The JETP was agreed upon between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of the UK, France, Germany, the US, Italy, Canada, Japan, Norway and Denmark, and the EU, during the trip of Prime Minister Chinh to the EU-ASEAN Summit in Belgium.

JETP will help Vietnam to realize its ambitious carbon neutrality target by 2050, accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy./.

VNA