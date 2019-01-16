Brocade weaving - illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- A carnival themed “Con duong tho cam” (Brocade road) took place in Gia Nghia town, the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on January 16.The event, part of activities in the first Vietnam brocade culture festival in Dak Nong, attracted 2,000 craftsmen and professional and amateur artists from 17 Vietnamese provinces and cities as well as foreign delegations from Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia.It included the performance of Gong and traditional instruments, as well as traditional singing and dancing. Groups attending the carnival paraded with specific traditional brocade costumes of many ethnic groups.According to Vice Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Quang Minh, the event helps promote cultural exchange among people from localities nationwide, contributing to preserving traditional art genres and rituals.It also raises public awareness of preserving and upholding brocade weaving of ethnic groups.The same day, a brocade fashion show was organised in Gia Nghia town as part of the festival.Themed “Giac mo tho cam” (Brocade dream), the event featured collections of traditional and modern brocade, and fashion accessories.-VNA