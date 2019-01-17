Brocade fashion show takes place in Dak Nong

A fashion took place in Dak Nong province on January 15 as part of the first Vietnam Brocade Festival.
VNA
Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 14:20:02
Print
Van Don International Airport to open on December 30
Ha Long- Van Don expressway to open to traffic later this month
Can Gio bird nests gain consumers’ favour
Hon Mu Farm – Home to eco-friendly items
Vietnam’s handcrafted chocolate becomes popular
Bumper custard apple season on rocky mountains of Lang Son
Agriculture bears fruit in 'little desert'
Lobster farming in Ninh Thuan province flourishes