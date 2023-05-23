Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture popularised in RoK’s Gwangju city The 2023 Vietnam Day was held in Gwangju city of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on May 21, aims to popularise the traditional and unique culture of Vietnam to international friends as well as to strengthen cultural exchange between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition marks monk’s self-immolation The Ho Chi Minh City Photographic Association and the Vietnam Institute of Buddhist Studies on May 22 opened a photo exhibition on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s self-immolation to protest the persecution of Buddhists by the US-backed South Vietnamese government of Ngo Dinh Diem. (June 11, 1963 - June 11, 2023).