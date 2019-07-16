Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Photo: VNA)

- Brunei celebrated the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah's 73rd birthday on July 15 with various activities, including a ceremonial parade and a grand state banquet.The Sultan birthday is a national event held annually, which usually lasted about a month.The celebration began with a public holiday and a ceremonial parade.People from all walks of life in the country throng the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien in the capital, the focal point of royal birthday celebrations, to witness the grand parade which saw the attendance of the Sultan.High-level foreign dignitaries also join the people to celebrate the grand event.-VNA