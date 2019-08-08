Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Photo: VNA)

- In this increasingly interconnected world, all external partners of ASEAN play an important role in spurring the grouping's development, Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said on August 8.In his message to mark the ASEAN Day (August 8), the Sultan highly valued the partner countries’ continued support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s unity and centrality.At the same time, cooperation under ASEAN Plus Three, the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN Regional Forum have strengthened the foundations for peace, security and prosperity in Southeast Asia and beyond, he added.He affirmed that Brunei fully supports Thailand and its work as ASEAN Chair in 2019 under the theme "Advancing Partnership for Sustainability."Brunei will continue working with all member and partner countries of ASEAN, he said.Founded on August 8, 1967, ASEAN groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.-VNA