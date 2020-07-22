Culture - Sports Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.

World Vietnam backs comprehensive, long-term solution to Israel-Palestine conflict Vietnam has reiterated its support for a comprehensive, fair and long-term solution to the conflict between Palestine and Israel reached through dialogues and negotiations, and the realisation of undeniable legal rights of Palestinians.

ASEAN China’s economic recovery fosters ASEAN's exports: Singaporean bank ASEAN's exports will benefit from China's economic recovery, with Malaysia seeming most poised to gain, according to a report released by Singapore’s OCBC Bank on July 21.

World Thailand’s rice exports forecast to hit decade low Thailand's rice exports are likely to plunge to 6.5 million tonnes this year, the lowest in the last decade, from an earlier projection of 7.5 million tonnes because of negative factors, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA).