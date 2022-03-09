Brussels-Capital Region seeks stronger cooperation with Vietnamese localities
Minister-President of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region of Belgium Rudi Vervoort has affirmed that he will support improved collaboration between the region and Vietnam in general and Vietnamese localities in particular.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao (left) receives a souvenir from Minister-President of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region of Belgium Rudi Vervoort. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi, March 9 (VNA) – Minister-President of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region of Belgium Rudi Vervoort has affirmed that he will support improved collaboration between the region and Vietnam in general and Vietnamese localities in particular.
The official made the statement at a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao on March 8 to discuss cooperative activities between Vietnam and the capital region in the time to come toward the celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Belgium diplomatic relations (1973 – 2023).
Thao expressed his desire to strengthen the Vietnam-Belgium ties toward practical outcomes, considering Brussels an important bridge to foster relations between Vietnam and ASEAN, and the EU.
He also informed the Belgian official on Vietnam’s efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, and in implementing its commitment to sustainable development.
Towards the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations, the Ambassador suggested that the two sides need to effectively exploit their available advantages, notably the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the expansion of cooperation in such potential fields as smart city development, urban connectivity, transport infrastructure, digital economy, cultural exchange, education, and tourism.
Thao also asked Brussels to help speed up Belgium’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
For his part, Vervoort highly appreciated Vietnam's results in fighting the pandemic and impressive economic recovery achievements in the past year.
He agreed with the diplomat’s proposals for cooperation in the coming time, stating that he is ready to promote the possibility of establishing relations between Brussels and Hanoi./.