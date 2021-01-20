Business Quang Ninh eyes becoming dynamic sea-based economic hub The northern province of Quang Ninh has outlined various solutions to expand its sea-based economy, with the focus sharpened on tourism, sea services, and coastal industries that are environmentally friendly, according to Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy.

Business Power transmission output up 2 percent in 2020 Vietnam’s electricity transmission output hit more than 203.8 billion kWh in 2020, fulfilling the plan set by Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and representing a year-on-year increase of 2 percent, according to General Director of the Electricity of Vietnam National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) Pham Le Phu.

Business Measures sought to strengthen Vietnam’s economic autonomy A workshop discussing measures to improve the effectiveness of the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and enhance the autonomy of Vietnam’s economy in the context of international integration was held on January 20 in Hanoi.

Business 2021 GDP growth may reach 6.72 percent in best-case scenario: Conference Vietnam’s economic growth is projected at 6.17 percent in 2021 in a base-line scenario and may even reach 6.72 percent in the best-case scenario, heard a conference held in Hanoi on January 20.