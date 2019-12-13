Culture - Sports Vietnam Puppetry Festival to open in HCM City The second puppetry festival will take place on Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street on December 28 and 29, with the aim of creating a cultural exchange site for local residents on the occasion of the New Year and honouring traditional Vietnamese puppetry art.

"Then" singing practice of Vietnam's ethnic groups of Tay, Nung, Thai has been named in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Department of Cultural Heritage said on December 13.