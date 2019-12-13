BTV Cup 2019 to kick off in Binh Duong province
The 20th International Binh Duong Television (BTV) Football Cup will be held at Go Dau Stadium in southern Binh Duong province from December 14-18.
Vietnam's U20 football team will take part in the BTV Cup on December 14-18. (Photo: thethao247.vn)
The annual tournament will feature Myanmar U20, Cambodia U20, Vietnam U20 and the hosts Becamex Binh Duong FC.
This year, the organisers have changed the competition format. Instead of playing in round robin format, teams will play a knockout fixture with the two winners advancing to the final. The champions will walk away with 500 million VND (21,600 USD).
Binh Duong will play Myanmar in the opener, while Vietnam will face Cambodia in a later match on December 14.
Last year, Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC won the tournament with three wins and one loss./.