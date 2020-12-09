Buckwheat flower fields : can-not-miss check-in hotspots in Ha Giang
Year-end is the time when buckwheat flower fields burst into full bloom, embellishing the beauty of Ha Giang (Photo: Xuan mai/Vietnamplus)
Ha Giang, located in the far north of Vietnam spellbinds tourists by the magnificent rocky plateaus, winding passes, picturesque terraced fields and especially enchanting buckwheat flower fields. (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)
The fields have become ideal check-in spots for young visitors (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)
Buckwheat flower fields often burst into full bloom from October to the end of winter. (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)
Ha Giang is known as a 'paradise' with beautiful rice terraces and buckwheat flowers (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)
Any visitors will be blown away by the romantic beauty of buckwheat flower fields (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)
The flower is also an ingredient for special dishes of the locality (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)
Although buckwheat flowers are small, they have strong vitality. In the arid rocky areas, they still thrive and gloriously bloom. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
The flowers change color every week. They begin by being white, then change to purplish pink before becoming dark red. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
Visitors enjoy the beauty of buckwheat flowers (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)
Ethnic minority kids carry a basket full of buckwheat flowers on their backs. (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)
An ethnic minority child carries a basket full of buckwheat flowers on her back. (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)