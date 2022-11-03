Buckwheat flower season on Ha Giang’s rocky plateau
The flower fields along National Highway No 4C and Provincial Road No 176 in Ha Giang wear new colours, woven by the seductive purple, white, and pink of buckwheat flowers. (Photo: VNA)
Buckwheat is grown in the high mountains of northern Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Buckwheat flowers are considered one of the main tourist products of Dong Van Plateau. This year, the eighth buckwheat flower festival will open on November 26 in Dong Van district, with the theme “The vitality of the rocky plateau”. (Photo: VNA)
The buckwheat flower festival is held annually on the rocky plateau of Ha Giang to honour the beauty of the flowers and promote the diverse culture of the Mong ethnic group. (Photo: VNA)
The colour of buckwheat flowers creates a fantastic scene that has won the hearts of many visitors. (Photo: VNA)