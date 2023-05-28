Culture - Sports Vietnamese directors shine at 2023 Cannes Film Festival Vietnamese-French filmmaker Tran Anh Hung won the best director prize at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival for "La passion de Dodin Bouffant" (The Pot-au-Feu) on May 27.

Culture - Sports Nam Gioi Mountain in Ha Tinh province Anyone visiting the central province of Ha Tinh should find the time to see Ke Go Lake and Huong Tich Pagoda, watch fishers go about their business, and admire the scenery at Nam Gioi Mountain.

Videos Yen Bai preserving ethnic minority cultures A recent national cultural conference outlined the key tasks in reviving and developing Vietnamese culture amid the country’s integration process. In response, the northern province of Yen Bai is working on a number of measures to preserve and promote the cultural values of local ethnic minority groups.