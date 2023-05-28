Buddha's 2567th birthday celebrated in Ninh Binh province
Thousands of Buddhist monks, nuns and followers, and locals joined the event. (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) – The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in coordination with the executive board of the VBS in the northern province of Ninh Binh celebrated Buddha's 2567th birthday with a ceremony held at Bai Dinh Pagoda.
Thousands of Buddhist monks, nuns and followers, and locals joined the event.
Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council, delivered a message of the VBS’s Supreme Patriarch, which called on monks and nuns to do good deeds and make more contributions to the nation.
A ritual at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Do Anh Viet, head of the provincial Party Committee’s mass mobilisation board and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ninh Binh province, extended his congratulations to dignitaries, monks and nuns, and people on Buddha's birthday.
He attributed Ninh Binh’s comprehensive achievements to contributions of religious organisations in the province, including the VBS’s Ninh Binh chapter.
The official noted his hope that the provincial chapter and each Buddhist monk and nun will materialise the message of the VBS’s Supreme Patriarch by specific, practical actions./.