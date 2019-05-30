Bird releasing ceremony at the celebration of Lord Buddha's 2563rd birth anniversary (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Buddhist Shangha (VBS) coordinated with the Embassy of Vietnam in Mozambique to celebrate the Lord Buddha’s 2563rd birth anniversary in Maputo on May 29.The event drew dignitaries from over 20 religious organisations in Mozambique, along with more than 200 Vietnamese Buddhist followers, business representatives, and people living and working in Maputo.Venerable Thich Dong Hue delivered the message of VBS Supreme Patriarch Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue at the UN Day of Vesak 2019 recently held in Vietnam, affirming the core values of peace and wisdom in the Buddha’s teachings.The event also illustrates the efforts of the VBS and the attention of the Vietnamese Government and people to join hands with the UN and global Buddhist associations to promote these values, Hue said.Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang hoped that overseas Vietnamese Buddhist followers would continue to promote solidarity and make further contributions to uphold the image of Vietnamese land and people to Mozambique friends.Minister of Education and Human Development Conceita Sortane affirmed that the Mozambican government is willing to support the VBS’ activities and enable its exchange with local religious organisations.Participants joined a number of activities, including an incense offering ceremony, Buddha bathing ceremony, the release of birds, and a candle-lighting ceremony to pray for peace and development in the world.They also enjoyed some art performances in Vietnamese and Portuguese and tasted Vietnamese vegetarian food.On the occasion, the VBS presented 1,000 school bags to students and 500 gift packages to poor households in Maputo.–VNA