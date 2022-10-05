Buddhist cultural centre offers COVID-19 aid to Vietnamese community in RoK
The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) on October 5 received a token of COVID-19 prevention and control aid worth some 1.8 billion VND (75,408 USD) from the Vietnamese Buddhist cultural centre in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
At the handover ceremony in Hanoi (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) on October 5 received a token of COVID-19 prevention and control aid worth some 1.8 billion VND (75,408 USD) from the Vietnamese Buddhist cultural centre in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The aid consists of 5,000 bottles of nasal and throat spray to prevent and support the treatment of COVID-19 and other epidemics caused by viruses and bacteria. They will be sent to the Vietnamese Buddhist community living, working, and studying in the RoK.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the committee Pham Quang Hieu said the policy of the Party and State of taking care of the overseas Vietnamese community is reflected in many important documents.
He thanked the centre and related donors and philanthropists for their meaningful activities in support of Vietnam and Vietnamese expatriates, hoping them to continue such contributions.
For her part, nun Thich Nu Gioi Tanh, head of the centre, expressed her gratitude for the ministry and committee’s assistance to activities of the centre and the Vietnamese expatriates in the RoK./.