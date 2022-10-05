Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 5.

Politics Vietnam calls for eliminating all forms of discrimination against women, girls Vietnam has affirmed the importance of preventing and eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls, at an October 4 discussion of the Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues at the UN General Assembly’s 77th Session.

Politics Vietnam calls for global efforts to promote sustainable development Vietnam called for national, regional and global efforts to promote sustainable development at the Economic and Financial Committee’s meeting of the United Nations General Assembly’s 77th session on October 3-4.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian coast guards benefit from hotline communication mechanism The Vietnam Coast Guard and the Cambodia National Committee for Maritime Security met in Hanoi on October 4 to discuss their hotline mechanism, which has helped them sustain contacts despite COVID-19.