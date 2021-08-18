Buddhist monks volunteer to help with COVID-19 fight
The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on August 17 organised a send-off for ten Buddhist monks who volunteer to join hands with COVID-19 frontline forces in the southern pandemic-hit province of Long An.
At the event (Photo: phatgiao.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) on August 17 organised a send-off for ten Buddhist monks who volunteer to join hands with COVID-19 frontline forces in the southern pandemic-hit province of Long An.
The monks from the northern province of Nam Dinh are set to serve at the Long An COVID-19 treatment hospital.
At the event, Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Vice Standing Chairman of the VBS, lauded the monks’ noble deeds and wished them health and success.
The monks said they want to help care for COVID-19 patients under the guidance of the provincial Health Department and the hospital.
In the past time, the Buddhist community has joined public agencies and local administrations in efforts to stop the pandemic via donations to the COVID-19 vaccine fund, charity activities, and volunteer work./.