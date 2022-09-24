Buddhist Sanghas celebrate Vietnam-Laos friendship year
The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Lao Buddhist Coalition held a ceremony in Vientiane on September 24 to mark the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.
Addressing the event, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council, and Most Venerable Bounma Simavong, President of the Lao Buddhist Coalition, affirmed the great, special friendship shared between the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos formed a solid foundation for the close ties between their Buddhists.
They said the two Buddhist Sanghas should promote their cooperation and exchanges across all fields such as culture, preaching, education, and social charity.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung, meanwhile, expressed his delight at the development of the friendship and cooperation between the two Buddhist Sanghas.
According to the VBS, it will join the Lao and Cambodian sides to organise the second Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia Buddhist Leaders’ Conference in 2023.
The event aims to strengthen cooperation in promoting Buddhism in the three countries. Its first edition was held in Vientiane, Laos, in 2018./.