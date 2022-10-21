Business Singapore – potential market for Vietnam: Official Singapore is a promising market where Vietnamese products see both advantages and difficulties, Cao Xuan Thang from the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore said in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.

Business Sweet potato to be officially exported to China China is considering the import of Vietnam’s sweet potato via official channels, with its customs officers scheduling a virtual survey of growing areas and packaging facilities in Vietnam this week.

Business Hai Phong seeks to lure more investment inflows A workshop to call for investment and introduce potential and strengths of the northern port city of Hai Phong was held by DEEP C Industrial Zones and the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on October 20-21.

Business VinaCapital remains positive about banking sector’s long-term outlook Last week, the State Bank of Vietnam decided to put Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) under special control and revamped the bank’s management to help the bank stabilize its operation, but analysts said the recent problem at SCB does not have any potential consequences on the banking system.