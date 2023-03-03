Business Vietnamese tea, dried fruits introduced in Paris fair Tea and dried fruits are key Vietnamese products being introduced at the International Agricultural Show (SIA), the biggest annual event in agriculture, husbandry, fishery and rural areas in France, which has been held from February 25 to Mach 5.

Business Hanoi plans various promotional activities to fulfil 2023 development goals Hanoi plans to organise 167 promotional activities in trade, tourism and investment, including 50 at the municipal level this year in an effort to fulfil the capital city’s socio-economic development goals, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on March 2.