Culture - Sports Infographic Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31 Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.

Culture - Sports Infographic Ha Noi-biggest ca tru centre of Vietnam Since Ca tru was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection, Hanoi has made great efforts to revive this art form.

Culture - Sports Infographic Hue royal court music The Hue royal court music has been recognised by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity in 2003.

Culture - Sports Infographic Largest ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuary Vietnamese and Indian experts unearthed a Shiv Linga dating back to the 9th century during the restoration of a Cham temple complex at My Son Sanctuary, a world cultural heritage site in Quang Nam province in central Vietnam.