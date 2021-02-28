Culture - Sports International Women’s Day to be celebrated in HCM City The French Institute in Ho Chi Minh City will host a series of activities to celebrate International Women’s Day held at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) on March 8.

Culture - Sports Painter’s unique 1,010 buffalo miniatures Born and bred in Son Tay town in Hanoi, painter Nguyen Tan Phat has a deep love for the Vietnamese countryside, especially buffaloes. With skill and creativity, he created more than 1,000 unique buffaloes in different shapes and sizes, with the aim of celebrating the anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi and the Year of the Buffalo.