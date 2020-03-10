Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
Held annually in a field near the village, mo khoan khoai is attended by all villagers. The ceremony is conducted by five shamans who must be prestigious in the community and have a happy family. Offerings for the ceremony are local produce prepared by local women. (Photo:VNA)
Offerings of the ceremony include boiled chicken, pork, sticky rice, liquor and rice (Photo:VNA)
A local shaman in Ban Hon commune, Tam Duong district conducts the buffalo worship ritual (Photo:VNA)
A formality of offering liquor to the buffalo’s spirit (Photo:VNA)
After reciting prayers to ask for the gods support for good health for buffalos, the shaman offers the buffalo sticky rice and water to show gratitude to the buffalo. (Photo:VNA)
After the ceremony, the buffalos are released into the field while its owner invites villagers to a feast (Photo:VNA)
The ceremony shows a unique cultural trait of the Lu ethnic group in Lai Chau province. It is also a community gathering which helps build unity among villagers (Photo: VNA)