Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group

Mo khoan khoai is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.
  • Held annually  in a field near the village, mo khoan khoai is attended by all villagers. The ceremony is conducted by five shamans who must be prestigious in the community and have a happy family. Offerings for the ceremony are local produce prepared by local women. (Photo:VNA)

  • Offerings of the ceremony include boiled chicken, pork, sticky rice, liquor and rice (Photo:VNA)

  • A local shaman in Ban Hon commune, Tam Duong district conducts the buffalo worship ritual (Photo:VNA)

  • A formality of offering liquor to the buffalo’s spirit (Photo:VNA)

  • After reciting prayers to ask for the gods support for good health for buffalos, the shaman offers the buffalo sticky rice and water to show gratitude to the buffalo. (Photo:VNA)

  • After the ceremony, the buffalos are released into the field while its owner invites villagers to a feast (Photo:VNA)

  • The ceremony shows a unique cultural trait of the Lu ethnic group in Lai Chau province. It is also a community gathering which helps build unity among villagers (Photo: VNA)

