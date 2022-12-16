Bui Quang Huy re-elected First Secretary of HCYU Central Committee
Bui Quang Huy was re-elected First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) at the closing session of the 12th National Congress of the HCYU on December 16.
Bui Quang Huy re-elected First Secretary of HCYU Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
At the beginning of the closing session, the 12th Central Committee, its standing board and secretariat in the 2022-2027 tenure made their debut.
The HCYU Central Committee in the 12th tenure has 144 members, who were elected during the December 15 session. The committee then elected a 33-member standing board, a six-member secretariat, and the First Secretary.
On behalf of the 12th HCYU Central Committee, First Secretary Huy pledged to work with high responsibility to concretise and realise all ideas and views set at the 12th Congress.
Huy, born 1977, is an alternate member of the 13th Party Central Committee and head of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam.
He was the standing secretary of the HCYU Central Committee in the 10th tenure, and the First Secretary in the 11th tenure./.