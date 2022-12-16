Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM meets President of Workers’ Party of Belgium Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with President of the Workers’ Party of Belgium Raoul Hedebouw on December 15 as part of his official visit to the country.

Politics PM meets President of Belgian Chamber of Representatives Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Eliane Tillieux have agreed to promote cooperation and facilitate all-level visits between the two legislatures and offer mutual support at regional and global inter-parliamentary forums.