Bui Quynh Hoa of Hanoi crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2023
Top 3 of Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 (Source: Organisation Board)HCM City (VNA) – Bui Quynh Hoa, 25, from Hanoi was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 at the final night on September 29 in Ho Chi Minh City.
She will represent Vietnam at the Miss Universe 2023 to be held in El Salvador in November.
Hoa was in the top 10 of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 and the winner of the Supermodel International 2022 contest. Earlier, she also won Miss Ao Dai Vietnam World 2017 and the Vietnam Supermodel 2018 contest.
The first and second runners-up of the Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 were Nguyen Thi Huong Ly from Gia Lai and Trinh Thi Hong Dang from Ho Chi Minh City, respectively./.