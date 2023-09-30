Culture - Sports Hanoi ceremony honours 121 typical Vietnamese dishes The Vietnam Culinary Culture Association (VCCA) presented certificates in recognition of 121 typical Vietnamese dishes in the first phase of the project “Building and developing Vietnamese culinary culture into a national brand” and announced its second phase in 2023 at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 29.

Culture - Sports Thac Bo Temple - Well-known spiritual tourist site Hoa Binh Lake and Thac Bo Temple are famous tourist attractions in Hoa Binh province, where visitors can take in the splendour of mountains and water along with the local cultural beauty and harmony between nature and religion.