Politics Infographic Vietnam, UK further intensify relations The strategic partnership between Vietnam and the UK has been deepened further in various fields since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Luxembourg bolster strong cooperation Vietnam and Luxembourg have enjoyed fruitful cooperation since setting up diplomatic relations in 1973.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Uruguay strengthen traditional friendship, solidarity The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Uruguay have been further strengthened since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1993.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Argentina enhance comprehensive partnership Along with sound political and diplomatic relations, economics, trade and investment links between Vietnam and Argentina have continued to thrive, creating a foundation for their long-term rapports.