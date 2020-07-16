Politics Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

World Vietnam calls for cooperation to end instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region Regional and international cooperation are two crucial factors to wipe out security instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region in natural resources management, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (UN), said at a video conference held by the UN Security Council on July 15 via the Arria-formula meeting.

World Indonesia promotes support for people affected by COVID-19 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on July 15 directly presented cash assistance to small and micro-sized enterprises, business households, freelance workers, and street vendors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.to help them overcome the difficult time.

World Singapore: Workers’ Party chief to be named leader of opposition in parliament With 10 out of the 93 seats in Singapore’s general election, Pritam Singh, chief of the Workers’ Party, will be appointed as leader of the opposition in the Singaporean Parliament in the new term.