Building at least 1 million social housing units by 2030
Developing social housing for workers and low-income earners forms an important part of the socio-economic development policy.
VNA
VNA
social housing workers and low-income earners socio-economic development policy vietnamplus vietnam news agency
You should also see
InfographicHanoi among world’s 25 best food destinations
Hanoi has been listed among 25 best tourist destinations for food lovers in the world as voted by Tripadvisor readers.
See more
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam jumps 39 notches in CEO quality of life rankings
Vietnam jumped 39 steps to become the 62nd best country worldwide for quality of life in 2021, according to a report released by CEOWORLD – the world's leading business and trade magazine.
InfographicFive Vietnamese universities named in THE Asia rankings 2022
Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.
InfographicMilestones of Vietnam’s revolutionary press
Ninety-six years ago on June 21, 1925, the first issue of Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper representing the voice of Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League founded by President Ho Chi Minh was published, marking the birth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press as the country remained under the yoke of French colonial rule.
InfographicOrdinary passports issued online from June 1
The Ministry of Public Security officially issued ordinary passports without electronic chips online for Vietnamese citizens from June 1, 2022.
InfographicPublic administration reform index 2021: Ministry of Justice claims top spot
The Ministry of Justice claims the top spot in the Public administration reform index 2021.