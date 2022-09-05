Business Banks to soon complete Basel III international standards Though there are currently no regulations that require the application of Basel III international banking standards, some banks have pioneered the implementation of the norms and are expected to complete the work soon.

Business Mekong Delta province targets 980 million USD from tra fish exports The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap expects to earn over 980 million USD from tra fish exports by 2025, according to a provincial development plan.

Business Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line transports nearly 6 million passengers in over 9 months The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban metro line has transported nearly 6 million passengers during more than nine months of operation, according to Hanoi Metro One Member Limited Company (Hanoi Metro) – a State-owned enterprise specialising in the operation and maintenance of urban railway in Hanoi.