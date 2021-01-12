Business HCM City backs Uniqlo’s expansion: Official A leader of Ho Chi Minh City has pledged to support the expansion of the Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo in the southern largest economic hub.

Business Two more Vietnamese dairy producers licensed to export to China Two more Vietnamese dairy producers have been granted with transaction codes for exporting their products to China by the Chinese General Administration of Customs, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department on January 11.

Business Reference exchange rate up 13 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,140 VND per USD on January 12, up 13 VND from the previous day.

Business Doosan Vina exports raw fuel heating equipment to Thailand The Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina) on January 11 exported 2,195 tonnes of raw fuel heating equipment to Thailand under a project it had signed with JNK Heaters of the Republic of Korea (RoK).