ASEAN Da Nang hosts meeting of ASEAN defence and security institutions The 13th annual meeting and 5th retreat of Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 3.

ASEAN Vietnam contributes to ASEAN-US cooperation in trade, finance Vietnam wants to have more cooperation projects with the US in order to deepen relations between the two countries and promoting ASEAN-US ties for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Politics Vietnam holds series of activities of ASEAN Women’s Circle in US The ASEAN Women’s Circle in Washington DC (AWC-DC) held a wide range of exchange activities in 2019 under the chair of Vietnam, thus contributing to tightening solidarity and mutual understanding between ASEAN member states.