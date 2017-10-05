Bui Khac Son, VUFO Vice President, presented the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Evgueni Stoytchev at a ceremony held in Hanoi on October 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) has presented the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Evgueni Stoytchev for contributions to strengthening mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



Bui Khac Son, VUFO Vice President, gave the honour to Ambassador Stoytchev at a ceremony held in Hanoi on October 5.



Son said during his working term in Vietnam, Ambassador Stoytchev coordinated closely with Vietnamese agencies as well as the VUFO and the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association in organising joint activities on major events of both countries.



He actively worked for the promotion of friendship and cooperation of the two countries in various fields, including the economy, culture and education.



Particularly, the diplomat and his spouse helped organise a dancing class at the Vietnam-Bulgaria pre-school to introduce folk dances of Bulgaria, said Son.