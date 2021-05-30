Bumper litchi crop in northern region in 2021
Vietnam is eyeing the most bumper crop of litchi, a kind of specialty fruit mostly produced by the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Bac Giang.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
