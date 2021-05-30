Business Infographic Industrial production up 10% in first four months of 2021 Vietnam's national index of industrial production advanced 10 percent year on year in the first four months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Manufacturing PMI sees strongest improvement since November 2018 Vietnam has seen the strongest growth of the Purchasing Managers' Index among seven countries surveyed in ASEAN, marking the highest improvement it has seen in manufacturing since the end of 2018.