On Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, 70 British Embassies and High Commissions have come together from around the world to provide recipes that are served during royal visits.



The bun cha (Vietnamese grilled pork with rice noodles) recipe by chef Do Thi Hai Ly from British Embassy in Hanoi made it into the book.



British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward shared in the book: "Bun cha is the pride of Hanoian cuisine. Neither locals nor visitors can resist the smell of the grill as they walk past the street food stalls.”



“While it tastes best sitting on a low stool on the pavement, this dish is also a regular at the Residence in Hanoi, to set an informal atmosphere for guests, or to give visitors an authentic flavor of the city."



Bun cha, a bowl of savory, sweet and sour fish sauce with meatballs and thick pork slices served with a plate of white vermicelli, has become an iconic part of Hanoi cuisine.



It has had its profile boosted after former President Barack Obama enjoyed this dish during his 2016 trip to Vietnam./.

VNA