“Bun cha” included in UK’s Platinum Jubilee cookbook
“Bun cha” (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) of Vietnam has been honourly included in a cookbook with recipes served in visits of the British royal family which were collected by embassies of the UK in countries across the world on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
The recipe of the Vietnamese dish was made by Chef Do Thi Hai Ly, who is working for the UK Embassy in Vietnam.
UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward wrote in the book that “Bun cha” is the pride of Hanoi cuisine. No local or tourist can resist the aroma of grilled pork when passing by street food stalls.
“Bun cha” is also the first dish that Ambassador Ward enjoyed when he officially started his term in Vietnam in 2018.
Hai Ly is a Hanoian with 25 years of experience as a chef. She has worked at the UK Embassy for the past three years.
She said that the ambassador loves “Bun cha” so this dish is often served at parties at the embassy.
Hai Ly said she plans to include another typical Hanoi dish - “Cha ca La Vong” (fish cooked with turmeric and dill) in the menu serving special delegations at the embassy.
The cookbook is currently on sale on the Amazon platform with a promotional price of 36.8 USD. According to the embassy, all proceeds from the sale of the book will be used to support two charities, the Commonwealth Trust of Queen Elizabeth II and the Charity of the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles./.