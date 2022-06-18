Culture - Sports Media trip to promote Thua Thien-Hue tourism A media trip called "Visit Hue" will be held for the first time with the participation of special guests, aiming to promote Thua Thien-Hue and attract domestic and international tourists to the central province.

Culture - Sports Exhibition of propaganda posters opens in Quang Ninh An exhibition of propaganda posters relating to the Vietnamese revolution is being held at Quang Ninh Museum in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Videos Bun cha features in British Platinum Jubilee Cookbook Bun cha, a Vietnamese signature dish, has been featured in the Platinum Jubilee Cookbook in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

Culture - Sports Over 1,000 artists to perform at national dance and music festival More than 1,000 artists from 22 professional art troupes across the country will take part in the National Dance and Music Festival 2022 scheduled to take place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak from June 17-30.