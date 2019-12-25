Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak to become central hub of Central Highlands
A corner of Buon Ma Thuot city (Photo: VNA)
Dak Lak (VNA) – Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak province is projected to become the central municipality of the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands under Conclusion 67-KL/TW of the Politburo on Buon Ma Thuot development to 2030 with a vision to 2045.
The conclusion was issued based on the review of the 10-year implementation of the 10th tenure Politburo’s Conclusion 60-KL/TW on building Buon Ma Thuot.
The document said Buon Ma Thuot’s development should be based on the fully exploitation of the city’s potential and advantages, especially natural resources, cultural and historic values, geographical location in the centre of the region and the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia development triangle.
The city should strive to maintain high and sustainable, strongly push economic restructuring, develop processing industry, software, and clean energy; green smart tourism and services; hi-tech urban agriculture. Importance will be attached to the application of scientific and technological advances of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and to promoting innovation and creativity as well as improving quality of human resources.
All resources will be mobilized to invest in socio-economic and urban infrastructure. Economic development should go in tandem with social and cultural development, while urbanization should be combined with building new-style rural areas.
Efforts should be taken to improve the material and spiritual life of the people, especially ethnic minority people, preserve and develop the culture of local ethnic groups, and ensure national defence, security and social order and safety, creating the foundation for Buon Ma Thuot to become the real urban centre and a growth polar of the region.
The Politburo’s conclusion also outlined tasks and measures to realize the targets, one of which is to build and manage the development plan for the city to 2030 with a vision to 2045. The plan should be in harmony with the national development plan, the regional development plan and the province’s development plan, ensuring the close connection between industry and agriculture-services, urbanization and new rural area building, while enhancing the conservation of natural resources and the environment, along with the preparedness to cope with climate change and natural disaster.
Buon Ma Thuot will be developed into a processing centre for products that are the strength of Dak Lak province and the Central Highlands. Priority will be given to developing renewable energy, urban eco-agriculture and high-tech agriculture in combination with tourism.
Buon Ma Thuot is envisioned to become a leading service hub in the Central Highlands, capable of serving luxury tourism and international events. The city will build its image as a coffee city of the world.
The central government and Dak Lak province will prioritize investment in building a synchronous and modern infrastructure system for the city, connecting it with adjacent provinces, regions and other countries by road, railway and aviation. The pace of key projects will be accelerated, such as the eastern belt road, the western belt road No.2, upgrade of National Highway 29, the Buon Ma Thuot - Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa province) Highway, Buon Ma Thuot – Lien Khuong (Lam Dong province) Highway, the Buon Ma Thuot – Tuy Hoa railway. The Buon Ma Thuot airport will be upgraded to an international airport.
The Politburo’s document instructed the creation of a favourable environment for investment and business to attract and effectively use diverse investment from all economic sectors both domestic and international. The local government is required to research and propose policies and mechanisms designed specifically for Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province and the Central Highland region that suit the local economic, social and cultural characteristics, with a view to creating breakthroughs in investment attraction.
Measures should be taken to improve connectivity between Buon Ma Thuot and localities in the Central Highlands, the central coast and the Laos-Vietnam-Cambodia development triangle, especially in tourism.
The document also meted out measures regarding human resources training, science and technology cooperation, the building of the Party and local political system.
The Politburo asked the Party Committee of the Government to direct relevant ministries and agencies to coordinate with the Party Committee of Dak Lak province to build plans and ask the National Assembly for permission to implement on a trial basis specific mechanisms and policies for Buon Ma Thuot./.