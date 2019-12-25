Business Stronger links between firms, farmers bolster agriculture in Bac Ninh Stronger links between farmers and businesses have raised agricultural production value and income for people in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Business First certified Halal convenience store opens in HCM City The first certified Halal convenience store was put into service in Ho Chi Minh City on December 25, giving Muslimsin the southern metropolis more food choices.

Business Japanese company buys stakes in Vietnamese gas firm Saibu Gas of Japan reached an agreement to obtain a 21-percent stake in the PetroVietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution JSC (PVGD) – a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).