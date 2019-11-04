Bus coffee shop in Hanoi
The coffee shop is constructed from an old refurbished bus, with paint barrels and old tires being made into tables and chairs (Photo:VNA)
Bus coffee shop is a small library with lots of books suitable for all ages (Photo: VNA)
Old music discs are made into clocks (Photo: VNA)
Old tires are turned into flower pots (Photo: VNA)
An old tire is turned into a table (Photo: VNA)
Plastic bottles are given new lease of life under skillful hands (Photo: VNA)
Paint barrels and old tires are made into tables and chairs (Photo: VNA)
Bus coffee attracts young people (Photo: VNA)
Bus coffee shop offers customers an eco-friendly environment to enjoy their drinks (Photo: VNA)
