Bus coffee shop in Hanoi

A bus cafe in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district is offering customers an eco-friendly environment to enjoy their drinks.
  • The coffee shop is constructed from an old refurbished bus, with paint barrels and old tires being made into tables and chairs (Photo:VNA) 

  • Bus coffee shop is a small library with lots of books suitable for all ages (Photo: VNA)

  • Old music discs are made into clocks (Photo: VNA)

  • Old tires are turned into flower pots (Photo: VNA)

  • An old tire is turned into a table (Photo: VNA)

  • Plastic bottles are given new lease of life under skillful hands (Photo: VNA)

  • Paint barrels and old tires are made into tables and chairs (Photo: VNA)

  • Bus coffee attracts young people (Photo: VNA)

  • Bus coffee shop offers customers an eco-friendly environment to enjoy their drinks (Photo: VNA)

