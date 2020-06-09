World Half of new COVID-19 infections in Singapore show no symptoms A Singaporean official said on June 8 that at least half of the newly discovered COVID-19 cases in the country show no symptoms.

World Singapore announces safety measures for election The Elections Department of Singapore on June 8 announced a detailed plan for safe polling and candidate nomination, as the number of COVID-19 infections has surpassed 38,000.

World Philippines investigates fake Facebook accounts The Philippines is investigating the proliferation of fake Facebook accounts using the identities of students, journalists and government officials.

World Malaysian tourism showing signs of rapid recovery Malaysia’s tourism industry has shown signs of rapid recovery since Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) on June 5.