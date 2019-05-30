An overview of forum (Source: motthegioi.vn)

– A forum on connectivity between the business community and environmental protection and sustainable development was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 29.Speaking at the event, Editor-in-Chief of the Natural Resources and Environment Magazine Chu Thai Thanh said that to achieve sustainable development, enterprises should pay more attention to environmental protection.This is a development plan that increases their prestige and competitiveness in the region and the world, he stated, advising them to assess shortcomings in their environmental protection efforts.Director of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen The Chinh suggested enterprises innovate technology, production processes and management methods to develop environmentally-friendly products.It is also important to improve awareness of employers and employees on the importance of environmental protection, he stressed.He proposed the Government perfect policies and laws involved in environmental protection and climate change response in conformity with the market economy’s regulations.Chinh also emphasised the need to promote the role of the Consumer Protection Association in raising its voice to protect consumers against production and products that harm public health.-VNA