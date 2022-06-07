Business Appropriate policies needed for blue sea economic development Appropriate policies and regulations will help fully exploit untapped potential in developing blue sea economy, which plays an important role in socio – economic development of Vietnam, according to insiders.

Business EVN to boost clean energy development The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) will invest more in clean energy in the years ahead to meet the rising demand for power in national development.

Business Vietnam boosting agricultural production in accordance with int’l standards: Minister Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has said that his ministry will review and adjust policies to encourage and support businesses to invest in agriculture, and develop production in accordance with international standards and practices to better serve the export of agricultural products.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on June 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,057 VND/USD on June 7, down 5 VND from the previous day.