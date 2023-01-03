Business Vietnam expects more markets to open to farm produce in 2023 In 2023, the agricultural sector will promote negotiation to open more foreign markets for local farming commodities, said Hoang Trung, director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Reference exchange down 6 VND after New Year holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,606 VND/USD on January 3, down 6 VND from the rate on the last day before the New Year holiday (December 30).

Business Vietsovpetro surpasses two more tasks in 2022 The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro exploited over 3 million tonnes of oil and condensate gas at Block 09-1 in 2022, officially surpassing the two additional tasks assigned at the 54th Vietsovpetro Council meeting.