Business seminar to promote Vietnam – Ghana trade
Vietnamese and Ghana enterprises will have more chances to boost cooperation at the Vietnam – Ghana business seminar, which is scheduled for November 28 in Hanoi.
Rice is among Vietnam's major exports to Ghana.
(Photo: VNA)
The event will be held within the visit to Vietnam by a delegation from the Ghana Ministry of Industry and Trade from November 27-30.
According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ghana is one of a well-developed economy in the Western African region, with income per capita of more than 2,316 USD per year. The Ghana economy is backed by abundant natural resources of gold, oil and gas, diamond and titan, among others. The country also has healthy business climate, and enjoys stable poverty reduction process.
Total trade revenue between Vietnam and Ghana in 2018 reached 572.9 million USD, up 2.6 percent from the previous year, with Vietnam’s exports valued at 278.3 million USD.
Vietnam sold rice, household appliance and steel in the Ghana market, while purchasing raw cashew and wood from this African country.
During January-October, two-way trade was estimated at 551 million USD. Vietnam earned 224 million USD from shipments to Ghana, and splashed out 287 million USD to buy goods from the nation./.