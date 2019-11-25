Business Vietnam, Indonesia step up audit cooperation A high-ranking delegation from the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Quang Thanh, had a working session with the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) in Jakarta on November 25.

Business PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends ASEAN-RoK CEO Summit The governments of Vietnam and other ASEAN member states always create best conditions for businesses to boost connectivity and promote creativeness to realise their business initiatives in the ASEAN market with a population of 630 million people and total GDP value of nearly 3 trillion USD, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 25.

Business MoT gives green light to build Sa Pa airport The Ministry of Transport has approved a plan to build an airport in Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Business Vietnam Railways to upgrade infrastructure Vietnam Railways (VNR) plans to upgrade rail infrastructure to satisfy passenger demand by building 300 new carriages and purchasing more locomotives by 2023 to provide better services.