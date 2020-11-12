Business Reference exchange rate remains unchanged on Nov. 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 12, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Japanese real estate giant invests in Ecopark Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Company Limited has agreed to participate in a condominium housing project within the Ecopark project, a large-scale development undertaken by Ecopark Corporation Joint Stock Company in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Business Daily visits to local e-commerce sites top 3.5 million: VECOM Online shopping traffic in Vietnam so far this year rocketed over 150 percent against a year earlier, with daily visits to e-commerce sites growing to 3.5 million, Nguyen Ngoc Dung, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam e-Commerce Association (VECOM), told a workshop on November 10.

Business Vietnam International Agriculture Fair 2020 underway The Vietnam International Agriculture Fair 2020 opened on November 11 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, featuring 250 stalls from 100 Vietnamese and foreign companies.