Business survey to begin on April 1
The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.
The factory of the Hung Long Garment and Service JSC in My Hao district, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)
The survey will cover enterprises, cooperatives, cooperative unions and people’s credit funds that have been operating since before January 1, 2020, along with production and business facilities of enterprises, he said.
The information collected will serve the management and formation of policies and plans on socio-economic and enterprise development across the country.
It will also be used to build a national statistical criteria system, compile the White Book on Vietnamese Businesses 2021, update the enterprise database, and serve other purposes, Tien noted.
Firms that are provided with accounts and passwords can answer the questionnaire on the survey’s website, or interviewers will gather information via email or over the phone.
The survey will be carried out until May 30./.