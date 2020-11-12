Sci-Tech Ensuring cybersecurity a key task in digital transformation Ensuring cybersecurity is considered a key factor for a successful and sustainable digital transformation, and at the same time, an inseparable part of digital transformation, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Duc Hien said at a cybersecurity summit.

Sci-Tech Innovation a must for SOEs: experts Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected, according to experts

Sci-Tech Biotech mart introduces 100 innovative technologies A tech-mart on biotechnology opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 5, displaying 100 innovative technologies from 50 businesses and educational institutes.

Sci-Tech Cyber attacks targeting Vietnam’s information systems down 7.8 pct There were over 4,100 cyber attacks targeting Vietnam’s information systems in the first 10 months of 2020, down 7.8 percent against the same period last year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Information Security has reported.