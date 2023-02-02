Trucks carrying products for export to China pass through Kim Thanh International Land Border Gate No. 2 in the northern province of Lao Cai. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese businesses which want to export medicinal herbs to China must submit information about growing areas and packaging establishments to the provincial Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The departments were required to report to the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development by April 15, 2023.

The Vietnamese authority will the work with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to grant export licences to eligible exporters.

According to the Plant Protection Department, GACC has informed it about China’s plan to review the supervision system for exported medicinal herbs and the registration of enterprises which produce, process and preserve medicinal herbs for export to China.

To meet the requirements of the Chinese side and minimise its impacts on the export of Vietnamese medicinal herbs to the market, the Plant Protection Department asked agencies to review the growing areas and packing facilities of medicinal herbs./.