Business Programme to help Vietnamese, RoK firms beef up trade cooperation A trade promotion programme between representatives of 58 enterprises from Incheon, Jeonju, Daegu, Gyeongbuk of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnamese potential firms will be held virtually on March 21-25 by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Hanoi.

Business Structure of Vietnam's exports to Singapore stable The two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Singapore is estimated at 1.3 billion USD in the first two months of 2022, up 6.3 percent year-on-year.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,131 VND/USD on February 24, up 1 VND from the previous day.