Business JICA provides 25 million USD for wind power project in Quang Tri The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has recently signed a facility agreement to provide up to 25 million USD for an onshore wind power generation project with a total capacity of 144 MW in the central province of Quang Tri.

Business PM orders removing difficulties in farm produce consumption for Bac Giang The Prime Minister has tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade with removing difficulties in the consumption of agricultural products, especially lychee, for Bac Giang province that is now the country’s COVID-19 hotspot.

Business Import of live pigs from Thailand suspended from June 30 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has sent a document to the Thai Embassy in Hanoi to temporarily suspend the import of live pigs for slaughter from Thailand into Vietnam from June 30.